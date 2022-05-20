Tony Khan is still trying to put the puzzle pieces together to cram his very large AEW roster onto the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view event, coming up on May 29.

To that end, AEW has announced three more matches for the card. First up is a tag team match pitting the Young Bucks vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy. Jeff was conveniently eliminated from the Owen Hart Foundation tournament earlier this week, so now he’s available for this long-awaited dream match against Matt and Nick Jackson.

The TBS championship was also added to Double or Nothing. Anna Jay stuck her nose in Jade Cargill’s business on tonight’s (May 20) Rampage to save Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander from an attack by The Baddies. Cargill was so upset by Jay’s actions that she challenged Jay to come after her TBS title at Double or Nothing.

Finally, Death Triangle revealed a Double or Nothing tombstone with House of Black written on it, so their trios match is also official for the PPV.

Here’s the updated card for Double or Nothing:

Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk for the AEW World championship

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World title

Jurassic Express (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS championship

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

The Hardys vs. Young Bucks

The Men’s & Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

HOOKhausen vs. Tony Nese & Smart Mark Stering (pre-show)

You know Sting and Darby Allin will find their way onto this card, and the TNT title feud between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky is also a prime candidate to be added to the show. There’s also MJF vs. Wardlow, which will almost certainly be made official next week. Are we looking at a main card approaching five hours in length?

What do you think of the Double or Nothing card, Cagesiders?