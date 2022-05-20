Shawn Spears is scheduled to take on Wardlow in a steel cage match next week (May 25) on Dynamite. In an effort to prove that he is a giant killer, Spears was booked in a match against “A Giant” on tonight’s (May 20) episode of Rampage.

That giant turned out to be Big Damo, who you might also know as former WWE wrestler Killian Dain.

Big Damo was one of 80+ wrestlers who were released by WWE last year. He was quite angry about their decision and said WWE will regret it.

His debut match in AEW probably didn’t even last three minutes. Damo got some impressive spots in during the brief bout, but he was ultimately put down with Spears’ C4 finishing maneuver. It was merely a tune-up match for Spears as he gets ready for next week.

After vanquishing Big Damo, are you convinced that Shawn Spears has what it takes to slay Wardlow in a steel cage next week on the Double or Nothing go-home show?

