AEW releases official video of Bryan Danielson’s freak accident on Rampage

Coming out of Wednesday night’s AEW television tapings, fan videos surfaced of what appeared to be a freak accident where Bryan Danielson’s leg was painfully trapped between the ring and ramp. Fan accounts from the venue generally believed it was a shoot, whereas various wrestling journalists and people in the know heard it was a total work.

AEW released their video of the incident after Rampage went off the air tonight (May 20), and yeah, it was a total work. Check it out for yourself:

Right from the get go you know it’s a work when Jake Hager goes in for cheap shots on Bryan’s leg while he’s stuck. Then Bryan’s allies (Jon Moxley and William Regal) take center stage and try to push and kick at the ring and ramp to free their guy from his stuck position.

Will this angle somehow play a factor in Bryan’s kayfabe condition heading into the Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing on May 29? I guess we’ll find out during next week’s go home shows if Bryan is selling a leg injury or not.

