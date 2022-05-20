Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 7:00 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way on tape from Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet in the Owen Hart tournament, Shawn Spears vs. a mystery giant, House of Black in action, the latest on HOOK & Danhausen, Scorpio Sky demands that Sammy Guevara returns the TNT title, and more!

Come right back here at 7:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 20