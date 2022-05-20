 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AEW Rampage live results, open thread (May 20, 2022): Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

By Cain A. Knight
/ new
AEW on Twitter

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 7:00 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way on tape from Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet in the Owen Hart tournament, Shawn Spears vs. a mystery giant, House of Black in action, the latest on HOOK & Danhausen, Scorpio Sky demands that Sammy Guevara returns the TNT title, and more!

Come right back here at 7:00 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 20

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...