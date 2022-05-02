Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 61

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 2, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Goldy vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
- Anna Jay & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
- The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Zack Clayton
- Cheeseburger vs. Tony Nese
- Anthony Bennett & Kori Meshaw & Mike Law & Jaden Valo & Eli Isom & Brett Waters vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels & 10
- Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus
- Gia Scott vs. Willow Nightingale
Enjoy the show!
