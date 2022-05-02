 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 61

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 2, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Goldy vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
  • Anna Jay & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
  • The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Zack Clayton
  • Cheeseburger vs. Tony Nese
  • Anthony Bennett & Kori Meshaw & Mike Law & Jaden Valo & Eli Isom & Brett Waters vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & John Silver & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels & 10
  • Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus
  • Gia Scott vs. Willow Nightingale

Enjoy the show!

