Ex-NXT, Impact wrestlers debut, NJPW angle crosses over at AEW Dark taping (SPOILERS)

As they do on occasion, AEW took up residence at Universal Studios in Orlando yesterday (May 1) to tape several editions of their YouTube show Dark.
Neither Dark nor its sister show Elevation are exactly “must see” — commentary on Dynamite and Rampage catch television viewers up on any storyline developments that happen online — the YouTube shows do allow AEW to try out new talent, and give us some stars, matches & angles there’s just not time for on TBS or TNT these days.
We’ve got a few of those coming our way out of this taping. SPOILERS, obviously.
Two younger wrestlers that recently parted ways with their former employers will be on Dark episodes filmed yesterday.
Leon Ruff worked prominent NXT programs with Johnny Gargano and Swerve Strickland that included a North American title win before WWE released him last summer. He worked with Tony Nese at Sunday’s taping.
Hey! That's @LEONRUFF_ #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/sytUmMWyKF— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 1, 2022
Jake Something just recently wrapped up a four year Impact run which included a tag run with Cody Deaner, several shots at the X Division title, and rivalries with stables like Bullet Club & Violent By Design. He wrestled Jay Lethal this weekend in Orlando.
Hey, it’s @JakeSomething_!#aew #aewdark pic.twitter.com/aC1GEvFrRd— Tarra (@Tarratastic) May 1, 2022
An angle from New Japan of America’s Strong also continued. QT Marshall & The Factory have been feuding with NJPW’s LA Dojo, and Marshall is set to wrestle Karl Fredericks when Strong tapes in Philadelphia on May 15. That program will be featured on Dark with two tag matches.
Here are all the results from yesterday — including the announcement of an Owen Hart qualifier and advancement in the Julia Hart/House of Black angle — courtesy of Wrestling Observer:
• John Silver (w/ -1) def. Ryan Nemeth (w/ Peter Avalon)
• Shawn Spears def. Lord Crewe. After the match, Spears laid out Crewe with a power bomb and a chair shot.
• The Varsity Blondes (w/ Julia Hart) def. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, the Blondes said that if The House of Black wanted Hart, they can come and get her in their upcoming match.
• Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs def. Terry Aki & Jay Lucas
• Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) def. Leon Ruff
• Julia Hart def. Jaycie Love
• Dante Martin def. Invictus Khash. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, it was announced Martin will face Rey Fenix in an upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match.
• Toni Storm def. Diamante
• Angelico def. NJPW’s Yuya Uemura
• Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) def. Jake Something
• Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno and Ten) def. Jake Manning. Post match, Uno and 10 were attacked by Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas.
• The Gunn Club def. Warren J and Zack Zilla (Zack Mason)
• Shawn Dean def. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
• Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) def. Brick City Boyz
• Abadon def. Vicky Dreamboat
• Jora Johl (w/ Angelico) def. Trip Jordy
• The Factory’s Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall) def. The DKC & Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo. After the match, Marshall offered Knight and DKC spots. The two rejected the offer resulting in a brawl until other members of NJPW’s LA Dojo came down for the save
• Rohit Raju def. Adam Priest
• 10 & Evil Uno (with -1) def. Cezar Bononi and Tiger Ruas
• Max Caster def. Tyler Uriah
• Marina Shafir def. Layna Lennox
• Bear Country def. The WorkHorsemen
• Emi Sakura def. Devlyn Macabre
• Trent Beretta def. Ryan Nemeth. After the match, Peter Avalon attacked Trent until Rocky Romero made the save.
• Skye Blue def. Amber Nova. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Blue said she was excited for her future in AEW.
• Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight of NJPW’s LA Dojo def. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li of The Factory
• Wheeler Yuta def. Josh Woods to retain the ROH Pure championship. Judges were Jerry Lynn, BJ Whitmer and Ace Steel.
• Kris Statlander def. Avery Breaux
• “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker def. Eli Isom and Cooper
• AQA def. Brittany Jade
• Lee Moriarty def. Alan Angels
• Sonny Kiss def. Carlie Bravo
• Robyn Renegade def. Vicky Dreamboat. Charlette Renegade switched in for her twin sister and got the win. After the match, Schiavone pointed out what happened. Robyn re-entered the ring and supported her sister.
• Anthony Ogogo def. Trenton Storm
• Leva Bates def. Kiah Dream
• Roppongi Vice def. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) (w/ JD Drake). Orange Cassidy came out to ringside to even the odds, closing out the show.
