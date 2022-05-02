Ex-NXT, Impact wrestlers debut, NJPW angle crosses over at AEW Dark taping (SPOILERS)

As they do on occasion, AEW took up residence at Universal Studios in Orlando yesterday (May 1) to tape several editions of their YouTube show Dark.

Neither Dark nor its sister show Elevation are exactly “must see” — commentary on Dynamite and Rampage catch television viewers up on any storyline developments that happen online — the YouTube shows do allow AEW to try out new talent, and give us some stars, matches & angles there’s just not time for on TBS or TNT these days.

We’ve got a few of those coming our way out of this taping. SPOILERS, obviously.

Two younger wrestlers that recently parted ways with their former employers will be on Dark episodes filmed yesterday.

Leon Ruff worked prominent NXT programs with Johnny Gargano and Swerve Strickland that included a North American title win before WWE released him last summer. He worked with Tony Nese at Sunday’s taping.

Jake Something just recently wrapped up a four year Impact run which included a tag run with Cody Deaner, several shots at the X Division title, and rivalries with stables like Bullet Club & Violent By Design. He wrestled Jay Lethal this weekend in Orlando.

An angle from New Japan of America’s Strong also continued. QT Marshall & The Factory have been feuding with NJPW’s LA Dojo, and Marshall is set to wrestle Karl Fredericks when Strong tapes in Philadelphia on May 15. That program will be featured on Dark with two tag matches.

Here are all the results from yesterday — including the announcement of an Owen Hart qualifier and advancement in the Julia Hart/House of Black angle — courtesy of Wrestling Observer: