Chris Sabin challenges AEW wrestler in Impact

With Impact celebrating their 20th anniversary at Slammiversary on June 19, Chris Sabin was hoping to be in the main event. He came up short last week as the final elimination in the Gauntlet for Gold. Eric Young advanced as Josh Alexander’s opponent for the Impact World Championship at the PPV. Sabin still wants to be part of the show, so he pivoted to challenge a former foe.

Sabin called out AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian for a match next week.

"The battle of The Futures is now." @SuperChrisSabin has issued a challenge to a former long time rival - he wants @FrankieKazarian NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MHd3u57IJB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

Sabin and Kaz have been rivals for a long time. 20 years ago, they clashed in a battle of the futures. Kaz came out on top of that contest using a Spanish Fly to secure the pinfall. Sabin referenced that match tagline saying the future is now.

Impact later confirmed that Sabin versus Kazarian is official for next week.

BREAKING: Two men who were once called "The Future", two of the pioneers of Ultimate X, two legends of IMPACT Wrestling renew their rivalry NEXT WEEK as @SuperChrisSabin faces @FrankieKazarian! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DaqDLCld8T — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2022

These two men share a lot of gold over the history of TNA and Impact. Sabin is a former world heavyweight champ, two-time tag champ, and eight-time X-Division champ. Kaz held the Impact tag titles three times and the X-Division strap 5 times in his career. The last time Sabin and Kaz wrestled each other in singles action was September 16, 2016 in an ROH ring. Kaz had his hand raised in victory on that night.

Kaz is no stranger to the Forbidden Door in Impact. His last appearance saw him as the Elite Hunter chasing Kenny Omega. He teamed with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan to defeat Omega and the Good Brothers in trios action back in August 2021.

Are you excited for Chris Sabin versus Frankie Kazarian in the Impact Zone? Who are you rooting for to win?