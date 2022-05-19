The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 18) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 922,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 7th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience was up big from last week’s 840,000 viewers. The demo rating of 0.33 remained the same from last week, though Dynamite’s 7th place finish in the demo rating is down two notches. That’s partially due to the double whammy of the ongoing NBA and NHL playoffs. The only non NBA or NHL show that finished ahead of AEW on cable was Rich & Shameless.

Did the two mystery jokers create enough buzz to help AEW grow its overall audience this week? Or were the added viewers tuning in to see what Konosuke Takeshita is all about? AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event is coming up on May 29, so it’s the right time to gain new viewers. Now we’ll see if Tony Khan can get that demo rating up for next week’s go-home show.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

