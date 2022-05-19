AEW rolled into the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (May 20) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

House of Black defeated Evil Uno, 10, and Fuego del Sol. Afterwards, Death Triangle came out with a tombstone that had House of Black and the Double or Nothing logo on it.

Shawn Spears pinned Big Damo (fka Killian Dain). Spears cut a promo for his steel cage match with Wardlow next week on Dynamite.

Kris Statlander advanced in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament with a win over Red Velvet. The Baddies attacked Statlander after the match. Ruby Soho tried to make the save but they beat her up too. Anna Jay came out to run off the heels using Mark Sterling’s crutch.

There was a humorous hype video for Danhausen and HOOK getting ready for their match at Double or Nothing against Mark Sterling and Tony Nese.

Dan Lambert and Men of the Year cut a promo in the ring. Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian smashed up the TNT championship with a sledgehammer. Sammy was booed in his hometown.

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. Jericho Appreciation Society attacked after the match and Danielson appeared to be hurt.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?