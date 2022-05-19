AEW released their latest rankings (May 18, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers. This batch was posted right before showtime on Wednesday night, so the movement does not reflect results from Dynamite.

Men:

Victory over John Silver means CM Punk stands pat at #1 heading into his world title fight versus Hangman Page at the Double or Nothing PPV on May 29. Frankie Kazarian fell out from #2 after being cheated in his challenge for the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. Jon Moxley, Jay Lethal, and Adam Cole all moved up one spot accordingly. Tony Nese is in the mix at #5. Squashing Danhausen paid off for the premier free agent signing.

Not many want to see Adam Cole back on top of the rankings, but he is positioning himself as a legitimate contender. A win over Dax Harwood last week, and a win over Jeff Hardy this week places him in the Owen Hart tournament final at Double or Nothing.

Women:

Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter in singles action for the Owen Hart tournament. In doing so, Storm also claimed Hayter’s spot at #4. Double burn. The rest of the women remain the same.

#5 Red Velvet tussles with Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart quarterfinal on Rampage.

Tag Team:

No changes in the top four. Inactivity pushed Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley out from #5. In their place arrives Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland. That duo also positioned themselves into a tag title match against Jurassic Express and Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs at the PPV. Making moves so quickly just goes to show that Swerve’s house is Limitless.

The Blackpool Combat Club will have their chance to smash their way back into the top five. They were challenged for tag team action by Matt Sydal & Dante Martin for Rampage. Let there be violence!

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?