Brutal assault of Sting overshadows Owen Hart Cup semi-final

Jeff Hardy was only (kayfabe) cleared for his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-final earlier today, but that didn’t earn him any grace from his opponent Adam Cole.

Hardy’s ribs were taped coming out of his car crash of a match with Darby Allin last Wednesday, and he seemed to be feeling it throughout May 18’s short main event. A missed Swanton Bomb spelled the end, leaving the wounded veteran prone for The Boom.

That punched Cole’s ticket to Double or Nothing and the men’s final, but it may not have been the most meaningful thing that happened at the end of tonight’s show. The Young Bucks showed up to continue to tease their next match with Matt & Jeff Hardy. When Cole attacked them from behind, Sting & Darby Allin made the save. But the rest of the Undisputed Elite showed up, eventually wearing the good guys down.

Sting’s ankle being Pillman-ized by Kyle O’Reilly was the last thing we saw before Tony Schiavone screamed, “WE’RE OUT OF TIME!”

It's chaos here at #AEWDynamite as now @Sting and @DarbyAlllin get involved! What a night here on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/hPE7JhkVTT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

