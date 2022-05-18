No Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing cause Mox ain’t doing that s***

The war of words between Chris Jericho & William Regal on the May 18 Dynamite did, as expected, set up a Double or Nothing match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Country Club & their new allies Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz.

As of yet, that match is not the Blood & Guts encounter many fans hoped for. It definitely won’t be the cinematic Stadium Stampede match Jericho tried to book himself into for the third straight Memorial Day weekend PPV.

Jon Moxley, you see, is not going to do that.

In fact, Mox doesn’t care what you call it, as long as it’s violent. Call it gang warfare, sports entertainers vs. pro wrestlers, or...

We’ll have to wait for the official stipulation, cause when Jericho led his side out of the arena rather than engage, things got heated between Kingston & Bryan Danielson...

We’ll see if Mr. Regal can his troops on the same page again by the time we get to Las Vegas. In the meantime here’s an updated look at the Double or Nothing card:

Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk for the World championship

Jurassic Express (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

The Men’s & Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

HOOKhausen vs. Tony Nese & Smart Mark Stering (pre-show)

