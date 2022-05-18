Maki Itoh returns to AEW as a Joker in the Owen Hart Tournament

The AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament’s “Jokers” both competed on the May 18 episode of Dynamite from Houston, and unlike the men’s surprise, the women’s was a familiar face.
Maki Itoh wasn’t just making her return to AEW, she was facing off with her tag partner from Revolution last year — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. The former Women’s champ welcomed Itoh back with a hug, then expected the hardheaded youngster to lay down for her.
No go, Britt.
Itoh pushed the dentist, but like so many other’s, eventually tapped to Lockjaw.
Britt then had a staredown with her semi-final opponent, Toni Storm. That match is next Wednesday on Dynamite. Here’s a look at the updated bracket heading into the final first round match between Kris Statlander & Red Velvet this Friday on Rampage.
