Christian books two Triple Threats for Jungle Boy, including one for Double or Nothing

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee secured a spot in the AEW Tag Team Rankings with a win over JD Drake & Anthony Henry on the May 18 Dynamite. A very stylish-ly finished victory.

That led into their latest war of words with Team Taz’s Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs. Starks landed a good jab at Lee (“That’s enough out of you, Rex from Toy Story”), and Swerve responded in kind (“You came out here dressed like a bar of soap with a pearl necklace”). Then Christian Cage & AEW Tag champs Jurassic Express rolled in.

.@starkmanjones and @TrueWillieHobbs have some opinions about the state of the #AEW World Tag Team division, but the Tag Team champs @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus and @Christian4peeps want the final word! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/DhNVHenybm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

It didn’t look like Cage had cleared that Double or Nothing challenge with Jungle Boy. He definitely didn’t have a chat with his young protege about the FTW rematch he booked between Starks, Swerve & JB for next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

We’re getting closer to the Christian/Jungle Jack feud. Will it involve Jurassic Express dropping the belts to either Starks & Hobbs or Strickland & Lee on May 29 in Las Vegas?

