Miro sighting!

We’d heard one of the reasons we haven’t seen Miro in AEW since last fall was because he was filming a television show called East New York. We didn’t know much more about said show... until today, when CBS dropped the trailer.

At approximately the 1:08 mark, that’s our guy with the angry god and the flexible wife asking for a lawyer!

This looks more like a guest spot than a recurring role, but maybe Nikolai Dushkin (Miro’s character’s name, per IMDB) will be Kevin Rankin’s informant.

If Rankin looks familiar, you may know him from Breaking Bad, or a number of other high profile projects. He’s part of a pretty impressive cast that includes Jimmy Smits and Richard Kind, so even if this is a one-off, the former TNT champ isn’t slumming. Here’s the description of East New York:

Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

And don’t fear. We’ll see Miro on Dynamite again before too long. He did sign a contract extension after all...