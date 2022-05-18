Jim Ross signs extension with AEW

Jim Ross has been with All Elite Wrestling from the beginning. The legendary announcer inked a three year deal back in 2019 to call the company’s flagship program Dynamite, PPV events, and serve as a “senior advisor”. His tenure has not been without controversy, and fans have debated the impact of JR’s apparent disinterest or distaste for some aspects of AEW’s product & occasional flubs on the shows he calls.

Tony Khan clearly values having the voice most fans associate with pro wrestling on his payroll, though. He’s extended Ross’ deal, per the WWE Hall of Famer on his Grillin’ JR podcast:

“I don’t think I’ve made this announcement yet; I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago. I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I signed about a year and a half, something like that, to stay in the position I’m in. I’m really pleased that, at 70, I still have a future. At 70, I still love what I do. Anybody that says ‘you’re too old,’ fuck yourself. “I want to get to 2024. That’s 50 years in the wrestling business. Not a long of guys can say they were basically in the same job in a fickle. crazy ass, unpredictable business like pro wrestling for 50 years. The good Lord is looking down and cutting me a break, if I get to 50, I’ll be the happiest guy in Norman, Oklahoma.”

Ready for a couple more years of slobberknockers called by the old Sooner?