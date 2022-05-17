Watch AEW Dark Episode 143

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., May 17, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Ring of Honor Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods
- Chaos Project vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee
- New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks & Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto & Brick Aldridge & Blake Li
- Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova
- The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Best Friends’ Trent Beretta
- Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura
- Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir
- A.F.O.’s Angelico & Jora Johl vs. Baron Black & Anthony Catena
- Bear Country vs. The Workhorsemen
- The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...