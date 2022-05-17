Watch AEW Dark Episode 143

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., May 17, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Ring of Honor Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods

Chaos Project vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks & Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto & Brick Aldridge & Blake Li

Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth vs. Best Friends’ Trent Beretta

Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura

Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

A.F.O.’s Angelico & Jora Johl vs. Baron Black & Anthony Catena

Bear Country vs. The Workhorsemen

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah

Enjoy the show!