 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch AEW: Dark Elevation Episode 63

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 16, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora
  • The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton & Bryce Donovan & GKM & Lucas Chase
  • Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
  • Eric James & VSK vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10
  • Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson
  • Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...