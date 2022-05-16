Watch AEW: Dark Elevation Episode 63

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 16, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora
- The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton & Bryce Donovan & GKM & Lucas Chase
- Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
- Eric James & VSK vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10
- Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson
- Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King
Enjoy the show!
