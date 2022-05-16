AEW Dark Elevation recap (May 16, 2022): Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora

Episode 63 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. The announce team was Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry, Paul Wight and “The Guv’nor” Anthony Ogogo. Let’s talk about what went down (or up) on Elevation this week!

Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson

Cutler brought a 2022 record of 1-2 to the ring. Bronson brought a record of 2-3 along with his tag team partner Bear Boulder. Henry: “Brandon Cutler looks like he was in a paint factory that exploded.” He wasted little time running away from Bronson, tried to turn around and hit him with cold spray and he wasn’t there, and then Bronson did a suicide dive to knock him off his feet. Cutler got lucky though when Bronson bonked his head into a turnbuckle and briefly got on offense. One slam from Bronson put a stop to that. Cutler missed with the cold spray again and ate a Black Hole Slam. Bronson squashed him by dropping down on his chest and sitting there for the pin, then used Cutler’s cold spray to celebrate.

Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King

King brought a singles record of 4-1. Ogogo: “He’s a big scary bastard.” Reynolds brought a record of 45-33 along with his Dark Order comrades and got a nice ovation from the partisan Long Island crowd. King immediately threw him into the turnbuckle after the opening bell and followed up with a cannonball. Ogogo: “I recently had the pleasure of training with him and he’s a big strong boy.” King put him in a fireman’s carry. Reynolds elbowed his way out but got tossed with a high back body drop. King charged the corner and missed, ate a forearm, a diving elbow, kicks to the knee and right forearms. None of that knocked King down though, while one hard lariat in return knocked Reynolds down. A Gonzo Bomb put Reynolds down for good. Wight: “Reynolds was outmatched in size there. Brody King was just too big, too strong, too explosive.”

Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose

Rose and Sakura were 66-26 and 28-24 respectively in singles competition. Vickie Guerrero accompanied them both to the ring wearing my new favorite t-shirt. Sakazaki brought a singles record of 7-4 and Jay brought a record of 36-11. The heels jumped them both before the opening bell and Rose tried to choke Sakazaki out with the ring ropes. Sakazaki stomped on Rose’s foot to escape and tagged out to Rose. Jay and Sakazaki exchanged quick tags trying to cut off the ring. Sakazaki knocked her down with a drop kick for a near fall. Vickie Guerrero and Emi Sakura pulled on her leg, Rose stretched her out over the top rope and did a flying leg drop for a near fall. Sakura came in and did her “we will rock you” crossbody to Sakazaki, cackling like the villain that she is. Back breaker for two. Rose accidentally clotheslined her partner when she came in to lend a hand. Jay put the Queen Slayer on her and gave Sakura the Magical Girl Merry Go Round for the pin. Fun match! An angry Rose threw Sakazaki out afterward so Jay helped her to the back.

The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM & Lucas Chase

The Gunn Club brought a record of 10-2 along with their father Billy. “Yo! Listen! Listen! Yo! Yo! Acclaimed and the Gunns it’s about to go down. Platinum Max I’m back in my home town. You mess with us it’s a bad choice, you getting beat by Acclaimed as the Ass Boys.” Bowens: “When I say ass, you say boys!” Austin tried to steal the mic and get a Gunn Club chant going. Nobody cared. Bowens: “Long Island! The Acclaimed have arrived.”

Acclaimed brought a tag team record of 35-9. Their opponents were waiting in the ring to make their eight man division debut. It’s not a division that has titles or rankings, but it’s apparently a division anyway. None of the the jobbers got a single lick of offense here. Max Caster’s rap lasted longer than the match. Colt 45, Mic Drop, then Bowens made the pin.

Preston Vance & Evil Uno vs. Eric James & VSK

59-33 and 60-20 were Uno and Vance respectively. James and VSK had a record of 0-1 as a team. Vance did a long delayed vertical suplex and tagged Uno in. Uno did a suplex, ate an enzuigiri, and VSK tagged in. VSK jumped over the ropes to splash Uno. That didn’t do much to him as he immediately hit a neckbreaker and tagged Vance back in. James tried to come in illegally and got double teamed immediately. Vance hit a spinebuster, the crowd chanted “Ten! Ten! Ten!” and Uno tagged back in. Wight declared their double team spinebuster “Dark Reckoning” as a tribute to Brodie Lee and that was the end of the match.

ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Trish Adora

Adora came out first for the main event. Martinez came down wearing the title around her waist, looking ready for a fight. Justin Roberts stood there patiently waiting to introduce “the undisputed Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship.” Adora’s record was 0-1. Martinez’ record was 4-3. “Your referee is Stephon Smith.” Martinez did a single leg takedown but Adora tried to counter into a triangle and a near fall. They traded wrist locks, Martinez did a head lock takedown, and Adora did another triangle while doing push-ups! Ogogo: “Undisputed means there’s no argument.” Wight: “Good call Ogogo.” Martinez escaped, slapped her in the face and threw some hands. Adora tried a roll up and a stump puller. Wight: “I love the style Adora is putting in. Trying to get two for one.”

Martinez threw a series of elbows, a high knee, a lariat and a suplex. Flying forearm. Pump kick. Missile drop kick. Martinez dragged Adora out of the corner and she kicked out at two and a half. Martinez pounded on Adora’s chest and gave her an abdominal stretch. Adora escaped and threw forearms. Enzuigiri sent Martinez for a loop and Adora bridged a suplex into a near fall. If you know Adora’s history her performance isn’t surprising but if you didn’t you’d wonder why somebody 0-1 was going toe to toe with the champion. Martinez hit the Three Amigos and the crowd chanted “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie” in response. Martinez put on a bow and arrow, turned it into the Brass City Sleeper, and Adora submitted to the pain! Martinez helped her to her feet and shook her hand after the match.

What to watch/skip

This week’s “what to watch/skip” for Elevation is brought to you by “Reggaeton Generation.” I don’t have any “skips” for you this week. Even the squash eight man for The Acclaimed and Gunn Club was worth it just to hear the rap and see their moves. This episode was 40 minutes and change that went by fast and never dragged once.

