AEW’s next PPV offering is fast-approaching with Double or Nothing on May 29. The full card is still light on paper, but several directions are gelling to fill out the lineup.

Official matches for Double or Nothing include:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb Men’s Owen Hart tournament final: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD Women’s Owen Hart tournament final: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

Based on how the Owen Hart tournament is shaking out, my prognostication for the men’s final is Adam Cole versus Samoa Joe or the Joker entrant. The women’s final is still up in the air. One half of the bracket has three strong contenders in Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and the Joker entrant. For the other half, Ruby Soho makes the most sense to advance to face her gal pal Toni or her hated rival Baker.

As for the rest of the Double or Nothing card, let’s assume there will be nine total PPV matches and work from there. Four down, five to go.

MJF versus Wardlow is as close to a lock as there can go while we wait for the story to play out. Wardlow has to fulfill conditions of taking ten lashes and wrestling Shawn Spears in a cage match with MJF as special guest referee. Despite what MJF thinks, we all know Wardlow will succeed to make the PPV bout official.

Lol. Don’t even know why the graphic team bothered to make this.



He ain’t getting past my super fair and reasonable conditions. https://t.co/pe2YMXeZ3F — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 14, 2022

Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society have been using their numbers advantage to pummel Eddie Kingston’s crew. The odds are now even with the Blackpool Combat Club on Kingston’s side. With rumors of Bloods & Guts returning soon, this feud fits the bill for that style of fight. The direction should become clearer after the face-to-face confrontation between Jericho and William Regal schedule for Dynamite. Double or Nothing should have some form of 10-man contest between Jericho, Jake Hager, Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, & Daniel Garcia against Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Brian Danielson, & Jon Moxley. (Wheeler Yuta is in Japan competing in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament.)

After the #BlackpoolCombatClub interrupted #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s Victory Speech leading to an all-out brawl last week on #AEWDynamite, @IAmJericho gets a chance to address @RealKingRegal face-to-face this WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite #WildCardWednesday LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BiuJdfMSgj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2022

Another rumor was tag team action with the Young Bucks against the Hardy Boys in a dream match. AEW has been slow-rolling that story with more scenes on Being than Elite than TV. Based on how Dynamite ended last week, this tag bout scenario appears to be expanding to an 8-man with the Bucks & reDRagon versus the Hardys, Darby Allin, & Sting. Allin doesn’t really have any other direction at the moment, and Sting has become a show-stealing staple on PPV. There is also the matter of Jeff Hardy wrestling Adam Cole this Wednesday in the Owen Hart tournament, and that will be settled soon enough.

Next up is the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Team Taz duo of Ricky Starks and Keith Lee held up their end of the bargain when Starks successfully defended the FTW title against Jurassic Boy. Team Taz is due a shot at gold against Jurassic Express. The question is if AEW will turn it into a three-way with Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee joining the fray. No good deed goes unpunished, so Swerve’s attempt at helping JB has created tension with the champs. Swerve and Lee already have limitless heat with Team Taz. A three-way does make sense, however, that brings into question what AEW has planned for #1 ranked FTR.

That leaves one PPV slot left, assuming the total is nine bouts, for three TV champs and the battle between Death Triangle and the House of Black. Jade Cargill doesn’t have an obvious direction at the moment, so her next TBS title defense may be better served as a TV attraction. Scorpio Sky has made enemies in Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian on the TNT title scene. Part of the fun of the TNT Championship is the revolving door of contenders, but it seems likely that some sort of rematch will occur soon for one or both men in a three-way. If Samoa Joe is bounced from the Owen Hart tournament, he has the ROH TV title in play and Jay Lethal as his current nemesis. If I had to pick as a fan, I’d take a trios bout with PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon against Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Mathews over any of the TV defenses.

And don’t count out AEW booking ROH women’s champ Mercedes Martinez to defend on the pre-show. Her next defense is taking place on Elevation.

What final lineup do you want for the Double or Nothing PPV card?