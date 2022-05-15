Tony Khan books the ROH women’s title on AEW YouTube

Mercedes Martinez became the undisputed Ring of Honor Women’s world champion by defeating Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Her next match will air tomorrow night (May 16) on Dark: Elevation. She’s putting the belt on the line against Trish Adora in a match that was taped on May 11 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Tony Khan is now the official owner and booker for ROH, but he has yet to announce a distribution deal for the promotion. As a a result, Khan has featured some ROH titles, matches, and angles as part of AEW programming in recent weeks. This is likely how things will continue to be until Khan’s next HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT regarding Ring of Honor, whenever that may be.

Here’s the full lineup for Dark: Elevation tomorrow night, which you can check it out at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

ROH Women’s Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Trish Adora

The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM & Lucas Chase

Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose

Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King

Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson

Dark Order’s 10 & Evil Uno vs. Eric James & VSK

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project

Yes, the Gunn Club’s new alliance with The Acclaimed is also featured on this card, so you pretty much have to tune in, right?