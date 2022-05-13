Billy Gunn knows the DX shtick will never get over in AEW

The Ass Boys (Colten & Austin Gunn) appear to be forming a faction with The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) in AEW.

Billy Gunn knows a thing or two about how to form a successful faction, so during tonight’s (May 13) episode of Rampage, he advised his sons and The Acclaimed that the top priorities are finding a cool hand gesture and catchphrase.

Billy’s Ass Boys enthusiastically pitched a crotch chop hand gesture to go along with two special words. Billy immediately shot that idea down, saying it will never get over. But he did approve of The Acclaimed’s scissoring:

I’m not really sure where this new faction is going, aside from Dark: Elevation. But hey, someone needs to do the job for all the better factions in AEW like Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society, right?

