Scorpio Sky’s babyface turn is already over

AEW has been teasing a double turn in recent weeks with Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara. Babyface Guevara has been getting booed by live audiences in response to flaunting his relationship with Tay Conti in everyone’s face. Meanwhile, even though TNT Champion Scorpio Sky is aligned with that asshole Dan Lambert, Sky has been talking about being a fighting champion and restoring prestige to the belt. The natural progression for both men appeared to be an alignment change of Sammy going heel and Scorpio going babyface.

Sky defended his title against former tag team partner Frankie Kazarian in the main event of tonight’s (May 13) Rampage. Even though Sky told Lambert and Ethan Page to take the night off and let him go it alone, they couldn’t help themselves. Lambert and Page ran down to the ring for the finish, hitting Kazarian with the TNT title (seemingly unbeknownst to Sky). Sky put Kazarian away with the TKO.

After the match, Kazarian explained to his former partner that Lambert and Page hit him with the belt. Sky was upset that Lambert and Page defied his request to stay in the back. Ethan Page questioned Sky’s loyalty, and a breakup appeared to be imminent.

That is, until Sky turned around and blasted his longtime friend Kazarian with the TNT title.

It turns out that Scorpio’s babyface tease was a ruse all along, with Lambert proudly asserting that he loves it when a plan comes together. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti then hit the ring to run off the heels.

So even though it appeared AEW was going to course correct for the fan reaction by turning Sammy heel and Scorpio babyface, it looks like we’re right back to where we started.

Are you looking forward to watching more babyface Sammy Guevara and heel Scorpio Sky in AEW, Cagesiders?

