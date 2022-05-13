Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 5:30 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way on tape from UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island, New York (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT title in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Riho battles Ruby Soho in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, Death Triangle in action, an interview with Jade Cargill & The Baddies, and more!

Come right back here at 5:30 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 13