The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 11) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 840,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 5th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience and demo rating improved ever so slightly from last week’s 833,000 and 0.32, respectively. This is Dynamite’s second lowest viewership in six months. On the flip side, Dynamite snapped its streak of four consecutive episodes with a decreasing audience.

Dynamite’s 5th place finish in the demo rating is down one notch from last week. This time it wasn’t just the NBA playoffs and related shows that beat out AEW in the demo - the season premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills barely snuck in ahead of AEW in 4th place.

This week’s episode of Dynamite included CM Punk’s return to television, several Owen Hart tournament matches, and Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin in the main event. The overall numbers didn’t budge much from last week.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

