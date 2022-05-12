During last night’s taping of AEW Rampage (spoilers available here), it was revealed that Hikaru Shida is injured and unable to compete in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Shida will be replaced in the tournament by Kris Statlander.

Shida’s most recent match in AEW was a Street Fight loss against Serena Deeb on the Apr. 27 episode of Dynamite. It sounds like AEW kayfabe will be citing that match as the cause of Shida’s injury. However, Shida has wrestled a handful of matches in Japan since then, so if she is indeed legitimately injured, it’s tempting to speculate it happened in one of those more recent matches.

The women’s tournament kicked off last night (May 11) on Dynamite with Toni Storm advancing over Jamie Hayter. The three remaining first round matches will air on the following schedule: Riho vs. Ruby Soho on the May 13 Rampage, Britt Baker vs. a mystery opponent on the May 18 Dynamite, and Statlander vs. Red Velvet on the May 20 Rampage.