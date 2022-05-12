AEW Rampage spoilers for May 13: Riho vs. Ruby Soho, TNT title, Death Triangle, more!

AEW rolled into the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island, New York, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (May 13) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen in a trios match. The House of Black confronted Death Triangle after the match.

Ruby Soho pinned Riho to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Shawn Spears beat Bear Boulder and then attacked him with a chair after the match was over.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan. It was revealed that Hikaru Shida is out of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament due to injury and will be replaced by Kris Statlander.

Scorpio Sky retained the TNT championship with a victory over Frankie Kazarian. Dan Lambert distracted the referee at one point during the match, allowing Ethan Page to hit Kazarian with the TNT title. After the match, Sky appeared to be upset with Lambert and Page for getting involved, and they teased a breakup. But Sky then took the title and also hit Kazarian with it. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti came out to run off Lambert, Sky, and Page.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?