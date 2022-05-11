MJF & Wardlow sign contract after a Dark Side of the Ring parody & a whole lot more

I never saw Piper in Portland, but it’s hard to imagine anyone being more over than Maxwell Jacob Friedman in Long Island.

MJF was back in what he calls the Most Magical Place on Earth for the May 11 Dynamite, and to lay out the terms by which he’ll face his employee Wardlow at Double or Nothing later this month.

But first, as was the case last time we were here during Friedman’s feud with CM Punk, we got a slickly produced intro video. This one was a Dark Side of the Ring parody retelling the Punk feud, and it was good.

What is this, a propaganda video by @the_MJF against @realwardlow?!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/03P8C3Le3u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

After celebrating with his people, MJF was ready to lay out his stipulations. First, he gave Wardlow an opportunity to speak... but only after prepping his people to boo mercilessly as soon as he opened his mouth. That promo thwarted, it was time for the conditions... but first a Cody Rhodes namedrop, and Friedman’s latest tease of jumping to WWE when his contract ends in 2024.

THEN it was time for the stips. Max got an assist from Tye Dillinger Shawn Spears when telling Wardlow how many lashes with his belt he’d have to take to get a PPV match.

Provided Mr. Mayhem gets past that, he’ll then have to beat Spears in a steel cage match. Once he does that, the Double or Nothing match will be on. The segment wasn’t done yet, though. Wardlow’s handcuffs were unlocked so he could sign the deal, and that gave him an opening to abuse some security, and put Smart Mark Sterling through a table.

Like this from the mensch of the cench and his hopefully soon-to-be former employee?

Let us know what you think, and get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.