Danhausen’s AEW debut was cursed, until they sent HOOK

There were a lot of big things planned for the May 11 Dynamite, but perhaps none bigger than the in-ring debut of Danhausen.

Our very nice, very evil hero got a full entrance in Long Island. Despite hailing from the area, his opponent did not. And that didn’t sit well with Tony Nese or his manager, Smart Mark Sterling. When Sterling distracted Danhausen and interrupted a curse attempt, Nese struck. And that, as they say, was that.

The dastardly duo decided to teach the demon waif a lesson, and Nese wanted to make Danhausen pay for the fact he was disrespected in his hometown. The Running Knee-se parade was on, but then suddenly... HOOK!

After the cold-hearted, handsome devil scared off Tony & Mark, Danhausen offered his hand. HOOK shook and walked off, and...

OUR HOOKHAUSEN DREAMS COMING TO LIFE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7BFNxiEAta — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 12, 2022

WE’RE ONE STEP CLOSER TO HOOKHAUSEN.

Let us know what you think, and get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.