The Owen Hart Tournaments are off to a strong start

The first ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments kicked off on the May 11 Dynamite. Owen’s family was in attendance as two men’s and one women’s quarterfinal matches took place in Long Island.

It started with one that pitted a disciple of Bret Hart against a Shawn Michaels protege. Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole was as good as expected, and ended with a move many would have predicted. But few would have predicted it would be a wounded Harwood (he was selling a rib injury) tapping to Cole’s Sharpshooter.

And @adamcolepro gets the victory with the Sharpshooter! He advances to face the winner of @DarbyAllin and @JEFFHARDYBRAND in the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/CLRkRoHBwb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Later in the show, Toni Storm prevented Jaime Hayter from advancing to a possible match-up with her friend/boss Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., pinning the English wrestler after hitting her finisher to end a solid bout.

Then in the main event, Tony Khan waived the rules at Darby Allin & Jeff Hardy’s request. It helped give us bonkers spots like this one...

And when both men somehow got up from that, they both missed incredibly painful looking attempts at big moves. When they somehow got up a Coffin Drop to the apron and a Swanton Bomb onto some steel steps perched on their side, Darby hit his finisher in the ring. Jeff turned that into a pin of his own, however, and is moving on to the semis.

And @JEFFHARDYBRAND counters the Coffin Drop into the victory! He advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament and will face @adamcolepro next Wednesday at #AEWDynamite on #WildCardWednesday! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/wJCXQTnNll — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Here are the updated brackets after tonight:

Upcoming tournament matches include:

May 13 Rampage

Ruby Soho vs. Riho in a women’s quarterfinal

May 18 Dynamite

Samoa Joe vs. Joker in a men’s quarterfinal

Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a men’s quarterfinal

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Joker in a women’s quarterfinal

Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy in men’s semifinal

May 29 Double or Nothing

Men’s final

Women’s final

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.