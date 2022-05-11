Owen Hart’s family in attendance at AEW Dynamite

Since the tragic death of Owen Hart’s death at a WWE PPV in 1999, his family’s relationship with the wrestling business has been fraught. His widow Dr. Martha Hart famously sued her late husband’s employers. While fans & even some members of the Hart family might have liked to see Owen honored by the biggest company in the history of the business, Martha remained steadfast.

That’s why, even though we know Dr. Hart and her children Oje & Athena were heavily involved in AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, it’s still amazing and very cool to see them in attendance at UBS Arena in Long Island tonight (May 11) for Dynamite.

Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling!



Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! pic.twitter.com/4vayhDLBwy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 11, 2022

There are three Owen Hart Cup Tournament matches on tonight’s show, including the opener between Dax Harwood & Adam Cole. Dr. Hart was shown on the broadcast taking in that match.

We are honored to have Dr. Martha Hart join us here at the @UBSArena for the commencement of the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals tonight! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/SGC2BD05Px — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Let us know what you think, and get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.