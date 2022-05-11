 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Owen Hart’s family in attendance at AEW Dynamite

By Sean Rueter
/ new
Tony Khan’s Twitter

Since the tragic death of Owen Hart’s death at a WWE PPV in 1999, his family’s relationship with the wrestling business has been fraught. His widow Dr. Martha Hart famously sued her late husband’s employers. While fans & even some members of the Hart family might have liked to see Owen honored by the biggest company in the history of the business, Martha remained steadfast.

That’s why, even though we know Dr. Hart and her children Oje & Athena were heavily involved in AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, it’s still amazing and very cool to see them in attendance at UBS Arena in Long Island tonight (May 11) for Dynamite.

There are three Owen Hart Cup Tournament matches on tonight’s show, including the opener between Dax Harwood & Adam Cole. Dr. Hart was shown on the broadcast taking in that match.

Let us know what you think, and get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...