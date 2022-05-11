AEW Rankings (May 11, 2022): Gunn Club back in the mix

AEW released their latest rankings (May 11, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Sammy Guevara is out, and Jay Lethal is in at #4. Lethal scored wins over Konosuke Takeshita and Jake Something.

#1 CM Punk is officially next in line to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 29. John Silver has a chance to threw a wrench in the works if he can beat Punk in singles action on Dynamite. #5 Adam Cole has a tough test facing Dax Harwood in the Owen Hart tournament. Scorpio Sky will defend his TNT title against #2 Frankie Kazarian on Rampage.

Women:

No movement for the women this week.

#4 Jamie Hayter will be in action against Toni Storm in the Owen Hart tournament.

Tag Team:

The Gunn Club burst on the scene at #3 with a win over Warren J. & Zack Zilla. John Silver & Alex Reynolds and Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley both moved down one spot accordingly. Private Party was booted from the dance after clocking in at #5 last week.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?