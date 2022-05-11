AEW Rewind: Matt Hardy threatens Young Bucks, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Adam Cole versus Dax Harwood and Darby Allin versus Jeff Hardy in the Owen Hart tournament and Ricky Starks defending the FTW title against Jungle Boy. Adam Cole will win the tournament to mark the turning point of his AEW career. Jungle Boy is going to prove Starks is not on his level. JB wants become the first man in AEW to hold two titles at same time. Hardy views himself and Allin more as stuntmen than professional wrestlers. Their dream match will be killer.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, former ROH TV champ Tony Deppen debuted in defeat to John Silver. Deppen didn’t really stand out from the pack like he is capable of in the short match. Impact veteran Jake Something debuted in defeat to Jay Lethal. That was a competitive bout for what it was to show Jake’s power advantage. Former Impact X-Division champ Rohit Raju returned and picked up his first AEW win in a match against Adam Priest.

The storyline between QT Marshall’s Factory and the NJPW LA Dojo students continued.

#TheFactory are set to go up against members of #NJPW's LA Dojo in tag team action next week, and @QTMarshall sends them a strong message ahead of their bout!

▶️ https://t.co/ezc1tm643X pic.twitter.com/q9bc01nkSS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 3, 2022

Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto beat Kevin Knight & The DKC with help from trifling QT. Afterward, QR offered the losers a spot in the Factory. The NJPW students responded with punches. The Factory’s numbers advantage helped put DKC through a table on a double chokeslam from Comoroto and Brick Aldridge. Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Yuya Uemura ran in for the NJPW save.

Orange Cassidy was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). OC was uncooperative with answers. You won’t be missing anything if you skip this one.

Being the Elite

“Read ‘Em & Weep” - Being The Elite, Ep. 306 (here) featured:

Brandon Cutler went through thorns to retrieve a basketball in a creek. Nick Jackson cut his head on a low doorway. The Young Bucks shot some hoops to warmup. Cutler suggested the Hardys motivated the Bucks to get back on track. The Jacksons claimed it was three simple words. Montage for live, love, superkick.

Sneaker shopping and dining at a grilled chicken joint.

Adam Cole and Christopher Daniels argued about the BTE Championship game. Cole wanted rock, paper, scissor. CD wanted blackjack. Cutler mediated to suggest best-of-3 for their games plus dice. The challenge was set for next week.

Leva Bates followed Peter Avalon’s clues. Teabag, jaguar, money. She thought he wanted her to teabag a jaguar for lunch money. Avalon was only passing a message that Tony Khan wanted to see her about wardrobe.

Slow-motion posing from the Bucks.

Mark Sterling aired a commercial for lawsuits against Danhausen curses.

The Dark Order was missing someone. Instead of realizing Stu Grayson was gone, they focused on Anna Jay not being there. They also discussed Hangman Page’s promo. Evil Uno was confused about not masturbating to Bret Hart. John Silver got high, watched all the Harry Potter movies, then called out CM Punk. The crew theorized on the mystery of CM standing for coagulated mustard, cocaine man, can’t marinate, and crocodile mama.

The Bucks were on their way home when the Hardys confronted them for entering the ring. Matt Hardy wondered if the Bucks were starstruck by the GOATs. Matt warned them to put fists up if they get in their face again. No more fun and games. The Hardys exited revealing that their threats were done to push the Bucks into action. The dream tag team match is close to happening. This scene is worth checking out as background for events on TV in the feud.

Cutler’s travel luggage broke. Matt caught Cutler snoring at the airport.

Last on the list is a flash sale for AEW merch.