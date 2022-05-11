AEW Dynamite results, live blog (May 11, 2022): Owen Hart Tournaments begin

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show comes our way from UBS Arena at Belmont Park in the most magical place on Earth (according to Maxwell Jacob Freidman) — Long Island, New York. It will feature three Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal matches: Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole, Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, and Jaime Hayter vs. Toni Storm! Plus, CM Punk takes on local guy John Silver, Ricky Starks defends the FTW title against Jungle Boy, the Jericho Appreciation Society appreciates Jericho, Wardlow finds out MJF’s stipulations for their match... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 11