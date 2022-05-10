Watch AEW Dark Episode 142

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., May 10, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Gunn Club vs. Fly Def
- Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something
- Trip Jordy vs. A.F.O.’s Jora Johl
- Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
- Brick City Boyz vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson
- Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest
- Chaos Project’s Serpentico vs. Capt. Shawn Dean
- Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
- Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat
- Jake Manning vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi
Enjoy the show!
