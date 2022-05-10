Watch AEW Dark Episode 142

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., May 10, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Gunn Club vs. Fly Def

Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something

Trip Jordy vs. A.F.O.’s Jora Johl

Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

Brick City Boyz vs. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson

Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

Chaos Project’s Serpentico vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

Jake Manning vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi

Enjoy the show!