CM Punk hints at a big match for Dynamite

Earlier today (Sat., April 9), CM Punk dropped this pipe bomb on Twitter about next week’s AEW Dynamite:

After you chuckle about the continuation of his beef with Eddie Kingston, what strikes you about this is how every name Punk dropped represents a potential dream match. Some you’d have to imagine Tony Khan wouldn’t just give away on television. April 13’s card is already stacked; you don’t just drop the first CM Punk vs. Bryan Danielson match since 2012 on top of it... do you?

The Dragon hasn’t responded yet, but a few folks have. ROH World champ Jonathan Gresham is one of them, in a tweet that makes Orange Cassidy seem gregarious:

Okay. https://t.co/9YnKWrmxRQ — G R E S H A M (@TheJonGresham) April 9, 2022

Some who isn’t tagged replied, and this is where my Bret Hart fantasy booking wheels started turning. Punk’s clever reply to Colten Gunn sets up a trios match...

I’ll find two partners and beat up your whole ass family. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 9, 2022

And right around that same time, fellow Hitman Fan Club member Dax Harwood also suggested an alliance!

Bret text me. He said he wants us to be friends. 6 man tag. LFG https://t.co/SCgD8oLr7W — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 9, 2022

Get Bret in here to lead Punk & FTR, then lets do stable wars with Blackpool Combat Club, Jericho Appreciation Society, Tully Blanchard Enterprises, Team Taz, The Foundation, CHAOS...

LFG indeed.