Samoa Joe recently signed with AEW, leading many fans to salivate at the thought of him stepping into the ring with the likes of Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Shawn Spears PAC, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, and so forth.

Joe’s first match in AEW took place this week on Dynamite against Max Caster. Joe killed him, of course, and qualified for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Joe’s second match has been booked for next week (Apr. 13) on Dynamite, and we’re already approaching that dream match threshold. AEW announced that Joe will take on ROH World TV Champion Minoru Suzuki. The is the first time these men have ever faced each other, and the title will be on the line.

Dynamite’s card next week also includes the following matches:

Jurassic Express defends the AEW world tag team titles against reDRagon

Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

MJF vs. Shawn Dean

How hyped are you to see Joe vs. Suzuki, Cagesiders?