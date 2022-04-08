The main event of tonight’s (Apr. 8) episode of Rampage was a rematch between Jon Moxley and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

The tone for this one was perfectly set during the pre-match interview conducted by Mark Henry. Yuta said he was going to earn Jon’s respect. Mox said it’s not his job to show him respect, his only job is to spill Yuta’s guts all over the arena so everyone can find out what he’s really made of.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Moxley stomped Wheeler’s face right into the steel steps early on, and Yuta’s face was quickly covered in the crimson mask.

The rest of the fight saw Wheeler fight like hell despite suffering the effects of major blood loss. He somehow survived Moxley’s Paradigm Shift finisher not once, but twice. Jon was in complete disbelief and was desperate enough to confront the referee about it.

Wheeler wasn’t just there to take Mox’s best shots; he gave them right back, including kicking Jon’s head in (just like Bryan Danielson does) and stealing Jon’s bulldog choke finisher too.

The match ended with Mox choking out a blood-soaked Wheeler Yuta, who would not tap out.

Seemingly the only way @JonMoxley could take out a defiant @WheelerYuta is by choking him unconscious in this absolute WAR on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/lDRw1qtKQF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022

Danielson and William Regal entered the ring afterwards. Wheeler regained consciousness and dared them all to fight him. Regal instead extended his hand in a gesture of respect. Wheeler Yuta shook his hand, much to the delight of the audience.

The ultimate sign of respect extended to @WheelerYuta by @RealKingRegal and the #BlackpoolCombatClub! An insane main event to cap off an incredible night of action on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama tonight! pic.twitter.com/0nJEWc0eoH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022

Is Wheeler Yuta the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club? I don’t know the answer to that question, but I do know the groundwork has been laid for Wheeler Yuta to be a star after that match and performance.

What did you think of Moxley vs. Yuta, Cagesiders?

Check out all the results from Rampage right here.