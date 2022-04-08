AEW and New Japan announce a big step forward in their relationship

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s streaming service NJPWWorld announced this morning that the streamer will soon have episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage. A live Japanese broadcast of All Elite’s televised programming is also said to be in the works.

It’s been clarified this is only a regional deal for Japan, but it’s a big deal regardless. AEW owner Tony Khan is predictably pumped:

We did it. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022

The two companies have been working together on and off for more than a year, when the “Forbidden Door” first opened with KENTA’s appearance on the Feb. 3, 2021 Dynamite while he was feuding with Jon Moxley for the IWGP United States championship. That New Japan belt played a prominent role on AEW television through last summer, and we’ve seen continued talent sharing between the two companies.

A big crossover angle hasn’t materialized though, nor has a huge name like Kazuchika Okada or Bryan Danielson stepped through the Door. This streaming deal makes it seem more likely that will eventually happen, though.

NJPW continues to work with Impact and other U.S. promotions. AEW worked extensively with Impact last year, but their relationship currently seems to be paused. Khan’s purchase of New Japan’s historic American partner Ring of Honor adds an interesting wrinkle to things; TK crowned Minoru Suzuki ROH Television champion at the PPV he booked last Friday.

Exciting times...