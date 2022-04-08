Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s card features Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta in the main event.

Also set for tonight: Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta, Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall, and Red Velvet vs. Willow Nightingale in a qualifying match for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR APR. 8