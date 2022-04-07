The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Apr. 6) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 989,000 viewers for a 0.38 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished second place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The numbers are virtually unchanged from last week’s 979,000 viewers and 0.38 demo rating. Dynamite did improve upon last week’s third place finish. Overall, Dynamite’s numbers have held steady over the last five weeks, fluctuating between 945,000 and 1,046,000 viewers and a key demo rating between 0.38 to 0.41.

This week’s episode featured the incredible rematch between Young Bucks and FTR, as well as the The Blade getting screwed over in a logic-defying Tables match against some tag team from the 1990’s. Oh, and Samoa Joe made his in-ring debut for AEW, which is kind of a big deal.

Tony Khan hyped it up as a ‘pay-per-view quality’ card in media interviews preceding the event, but that wasn’t enough to move the needle much from last week. AEW is still trying to find the right formula to get the show consistently above one million viewers, like it was for much of last summer.

Will Dynamite be able to surpass one million viewers next week for Jurassic Express’ tag title defense against reDRagon, as well as the Jericho Appreciation Society’s trios match against Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz? Let us know in the comments where you see the numbers going from here, Cagesiders.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

