AEW Rampage spoilers for Apr. 8: Danielson vs. Trent, Moxley vs. Yuta, Owen qualifier, more!

AEW rolled into Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Apr. 8) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Bryan Danielson defeated Trent Beretta.

HOOK ate a bag of chips during an interview and didn’t say anything. When he threw the chips away, Danhausen appeared in the trash can to try cursing HOOK again. It didn’t work.

An in-ring promo segment featuring Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert was interrupted by Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Guevara and Conti were increasingly booed as the segment went on, to the point of distracting the performers in the ring. This included “Shut the fuck up!” chants. The heels refused to grant Sammy a rematch for the TNT title. Guevara and Conti vowed to keep coming out until they get what they want.

Swerve Strickland beat QT Marshall. At the commentary table, Ricky Starks challenged Strickland and Keith Lee to a tag team match next week on Dynamite against Team Taz (Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs).

Red Velvet qualified for the Owen Hart tournament by pinning Willow Nightingale. The live crowd was chanting loudly for Willow throughout the entire match and booed when Velvet won.

Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta by choking him out. Yuta was busted open in the match and had the crimson mask going on, completely covered in blood. This was said to be an incredible match, with the audience rooting for Yuta. After the match, Danielson and William Regal entered the ring. Regal teased attacking Yuta but then shook his hand, much to the delight of the live audience. Yuta might now be part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?