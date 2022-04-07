AEW released their latest rankings (Apr. 6, 2022). This batch was popped out of the oven ten minutes before Dynamite, so there wasn’t time to digest it. Let’s check out the movers and shakers. Keep in mind that the records do not reflect results from Wednesday night.

Men:

Hold the presses! We have a CM Punk sighting. The Voice of the Voiceless declared his intention to chase the world title, and now he is officially in the mix at #5. He has earned wins over Wardlow, Shawn Spears, MJF, Dax Harwood, and Max Caster in the 2022 season. Punk better hope he can find a way around Lance Archer without a direct one-on-one contest. I have my doubts whether or not Punk’s old bones could take a licking from the Murderhawk Monster and keep on ticking.

Frankie Kazarian put in work on the Dark scene and is being rewarded with the #4 spot. His quality of victory is weak with notable wins over 5, Jora Johl, and Brandon Cutler. I’m interested to see if Kaz can earn a TNT title bout against former SCU partner Scorpio Sky.

AEW took a dump on Team Taz by flushing Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks out of the top 5. Hobbs was previously #4, but he went down in defeat to Keith Lee. Starks relaxed for one week at #5, and now he’s on the outside looking in. That goes to show why the FTW title has value to Starks. The man receives no respect from the rankings committee, so he has Taz’s belt to keep him warm at night.

Adam Cole should be the new #1 next week after defeating Christian Cage on Dynamite. The timing couldn’t be any better for promotional purposes, because Cole has a date with Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Deathmatch on the April 15 edition of Rampage.

Women:

Boycotts have repercussions. Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s self-imposed absence resulted in falling out from #4. Fear not for Baker’s crew, because Jamie Hayter took that spot. Marina Shafir is next in line for Jade Cargill to defend the TBS Championship, so she received a boost on paper to replace Red Velvet at #5.

Tag Team:

FTR is back in the saddle at #1. They proved that status is no fluke by beating the Young Bucks on Dynamite to retain the AAA and ROH tag titles. A win over previously top-ranked Ass Boys pushed the Top Guys from #5 into top guys of the top 5. FTR will have to wait for an AEW title shot. Jurassic Express is booked to defend next week against reDRagon.

The Gunn Club fell to #4. Top Flight was riding high at #2, then they lost to the Young Bucks. That blemish only dropped the Martin brothers one spot. The Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds & John Silver slid into #2, and The Acclaimed slipped one slot into #5.

A curious omission is the Young Bucks, especially after an impressive victory over Top Flight last week. Their record had been 2-1 with a win over Roppongi Vice and a title match loss to Jurassic Express in a three-way with reDRagon. The Jacksons became 2-2 after Wednesday night’s setback to FTR.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?