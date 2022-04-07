Jade Cargill is one hell of a promo

The decision to crown Jade Cargill as AEW’s first TBS champion prompted a lot of debate. Some thought she didn’t have enough experience to warrant the spot. Booking a more veteran worker to win the company’s new secondary women’s belt would better serve the roster and product, the argument went.

Valid arguments, and perhaps an interesting “what if?” to look back on in a few years. For now, I don’t think Tony Khan or the majority of AEW fans regret the decision to go with That Bitch (her words, not mine). The promo she cut on the April 6 Dynamite in Boston is a great example why.

Cargill’s superstar presence is oft discussed, and with good reason. It was in full effect last night. She feels like a big deal on sight. Jade’s also very confident on the microphone. She can clown poor Tony Schiavone, or issue a believable warning to her next challenger with equal ease. The undefeated champ also manages to continue to inch closer to being a proper babyface, touting the positive message behind her “Baddie Section” and growing frustrated with her heel manager Smart Mark Sterling.

Sterling deserves a shout out, too. With Jade’s natural charisma and smooth delivery, it wasn’t clear why she needed a mouthpiece character. But their interactions are great, adding some humor and establishing her as an even more powerful personality. Whenever they decide to fully flip the switch on a face turn, Cargill should get a great pop for firing Smart Mark — and probably bicycle kicking his head off.

Until then, they’ll continue to do bad — and sell Jade’s program with Marina Shafir — all by themselves.

Let us know if you popped for “I am tired of all these MMA losers coming into this business,” and while you’re here, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Cole & Christian Cage Battle & Hangman Lays Out a Huge Death Match Challenge

The Bodies Hit the Floor: The Hardy’s & the Butcher & Blade in a Tables Match

FTR & The Young Bucks Prove Why they are the Best Tag Teams in the World

He's here! @SamoaJoe makes his was to the ring here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JRumQOej9T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

The first man to qualify for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament is @SamoaJoe! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/VThJCulD5L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

.@thelethaljay & @sonjaydutterson promise to give @samoajoe a "present he will never forget" next week in New Orleans, LA!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yUI1PXsdtI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

Yeahhhh they definitely underestimated how many people it takes to keep @RealWardlow away #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AHBQOSdvBa — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022

Things are becoming unraveled for @The_MJF as he promises to damage as he goes one-on-one with @ShawnDean773 NEXT WEEK in New Orleans, LA!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/d91kyweXsx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

After tonight's disappointing loss for @christian4peeps, @boy_myth_legend/@luchasaurus challenge #reDRagon to come after their #AEW World Tag Team Titles next WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!



Tune in NOW to Dynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zrOg2TX4Xt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

They said so much without saying anything at all #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nvkhApqjz8 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022

.@thunderrosa22 defends the #AEW Women's World Championship for the first time against @nylarosebeast at Saturday FIGHT NIGHT April 16th!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WusKEa2wgS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

