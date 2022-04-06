FTR continue to make the case they’re the best tag team in the world

In recent weeks, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler fired Tully Blanchard, stood up to MJF, and won their long-awaited showdown with The Briscoes to add the ROH Tag Team titles to the AAA versions they’ve held for almost six months. Not content to rest on their laurels, they followed that up on Dynamite tonight (April 6) with another battle with their rivals The Young Bucks.

Like their dream match with Jay & Mark Briscoe, this one had a lot of hype to live up to. It did, at least in this writer’s opinion. The big change from their last match 18 months ago — Dax & Cash working face while Matt & Nick Jackson are now heels — helped. The continued teases of an FTR/Bret Hart alliance didn’t hurt either.

After 15 minutes of back-and-forth, the Bucks dirty tricks had the Top Guys reeling. But either Harwood or Wheeler was always able to kick out, break up a pin on their partner, or in the case of this BTE Trigger on Cash, get a foot on the ropes:

Foot on the rope by @CashWheelerFTR after the BTE trigger and the @youngbucks are in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/vdcCvSJlnE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

While referee Rick Knox was sorting that out, FTR recovered. Wheeler neutralized Nick with a piledriver, then they gave Matt a taste of The Bucks own medicine: first a BTE Trigger, then a kiss, before using their own finisher to win their second huge match in a week.

FTR made their case. Ready to call them the best tag team in the world?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.