AEW books two more title matches to next week’s busy schedule

Tony Khan has three shows to book next week. One of them is called Battle of the Belts II. So while it was bit surprising he booked the World title defense for Rampage, by the time this week’s Dynamite went off the air, his plan for April 13-16 was a little more clear.

Each of the three shows will have at least on championship match. Next week’s Dynamite in New Orleans will feature Jurassic Express defending the AEW Tag titles against reDRagon. Issues between Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly have been simmering for weeks, and came to a boil recently when Fish & O’Reilly stole the champ’s belts. The two teams brawled tonight in the aftermath of Adam Cole stealing a victory from Christian Cage.

After tonight's disappointing loss for @christian4peeps, @boy_myth_legend/@luchasaurus challenge #reDRagon to come after their #AEW World Tag Team Titles next WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

The Saturday Fight Night special on TNT (which will tape next Friday along with the live Rampage in Garland, Texas) gets Thunder Rosa’s first defense of the AEW Women’s championship. Nyla Rose staked her claim to that when she attacked Rosa two weeks ago.

.@thunderrosa22 defends the #AEW Women's World Championship for the first time against @nylarosebeast at Saturday FIGHT NIGHT April 16th!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

That’s not all AEW has lined up for next week. Here’s a rundown of everything announced so far...

April 13 Dynamite - Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon for the AEW Tag Team championship

- Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia

- Sonjay Dutt & Jay Lethal have a “big present” for Samoa Joe April 15 Rampage - Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World title April 15 Battle of the Belts II - Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World championship

