Two wrestlers qualify for AEW’s Owen Hart Tournaments

Samoa Joe had his first AEW match since debuting in the Tony Khan Wrestling Universe at last Friday’s Ring of Honor PPV on the April 6 Dynamite, and he did it in style. First, as the subject of a Max Caster entrance rap...

As great as his reactions to Max’s bars were, his win over Caster to become the first man to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament was just as nice.

The first man to qualify for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament is @SamoaJoe! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/VThJCulD5L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

Afterwards, Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt, Joe’s old TNA mates — and the men he had a run in last week at Supercard of Honor, showed up on the big screen and promised to give him a “present” next week in New Orleans. Post-match angles were a theme for tonight’s Owen qualifiers. Because after Hikaru Shida outlasted a game, ruthless & one-eyed Julia Hart to join Jaime Hayter & Toni Storm in the Women’s tournament...

... her old nemesis Serena Deeb showed up for a stand-off...

The Owen Cup chase doesn’t start until next month, but we shouldn’t have to wait that long to see what’s next in the Deeb/Shida and Joe/Lethal/Dutt stories. Based on this backstage encounter from tonight, we might not have to wait too long to see Hayter & Storm mix it up either!

