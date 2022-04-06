Adam Cole gets his AEW World title rematch, but not the way he wants it

Adam Cole and Christian Cage opened the April 6 Dynamite with a banger, because Christian’s incapable of putting on anything else (#ImAPeep).

An eye poke left my Captain prone for a Boom, and left Cole victorious. It also set the stage for Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly to finish what their Undisputed Elite leader started. That brought out AEW Tag champs Jurassic Express to brawl with them. When they exited the stage, the World champ stormed up to Cole.

The Panama City Playboy has been a thorn in Hangman Page’s side despite the Cowboy’s win over him at Revolution. So to finally put an end to things, he revealed they’ll have another match on the live Rampage April 15. And since that’s in the Dallas area, that’ll be a Texas Deathmatch.

9 days from TONIGHT - LIVE from Dallas, TX on #AEWRampage next Friday April 15, it's a Texas Death Match for the #AEW World Championship between champion #Hangman @theadampage and @adamcolepro pic.twitter.com/JafQWv6hqI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

It’s Page’s second Texas Deathmatch title defense, which does make sense as a signature match for the Cowboy champ. Is it too soon? And what does this mean for the Battle of the Belts show that will also tape next Friday to air the next night?

