AEW fan vote crowns winner in best theme song tournament

Professional wrestling and theme songs go hand in hand. With March Madness in full swing, AEW was inspired to put together a theme song tournament. Fans voted over the weeks to crown the winner.
The bracket contained plenty of bangers.
First round results included:
- Adam Cole defeated Darby Allin
- Young Bucks defeated reDRagon
- Bryan Danielson defeated Lucha Bros
- Kenny Omega defeated Eddie Kingston
- Ricky Starks defeated Serena Deeb
- Sting defeated Tay Conti
- Hook defeated Andrade
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeated Sammy Guevara
- CM Punk defeated The Acclaimed
- Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander
- Malakai Black defeated Jungle Boy
- Jamie Hayter defeated Nyla Rose
- FTR defeated Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy defeated Thunder Rosa
- Chris Jericho defeated Jon Moxley
- Hangman Adam Page defeated MJF
I am shocked that Jungle Boy was bounced out in the first round. The upbeat vibes of, “Tarzan Boy,” are one of wrestling’s great pleasures. That song is a perfect match and a crowd-pleaser. If we are speaking in terms of full entrance, then I would give Malakai Black the nod with his dark theatrics. Song for song? Give me Jungle Boy all day.
Another tough elimination was Thunder Rosa’s theme. In my opinion, that is the best in-house song on the roster. The scream of her name gives me goosebumps of excitement. The hardcore music matches her intensity in the ring. Thunder Rosa drew a tough matchup against Orange Cassidy’s, “Where is My Mind?” by the Pixies. Such is life.
Second round results included:
- Adam Cole defeated Young Bucks
- Bryan Danielson defeated Kenny Omega
- Sting defeated Ricky Starks
- Hook defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- CM Punk defeated Ruby Soho
- Malakai Black defeated Jamie Hayter
- Orange Cassidy defeated FTR
- Chris Jericho defeated Hangman Adam Page
Quarterfinal results included:
- Adam Cole defeated Bryan Danielson
- Sting defeated Hook
- CM Punk defeated Malakai Black
- Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy
That is a strong final four. I’m a little surprised Hook was eliminated by Sting. In general, I’d pick, “The Chairman’s Intent,” by Action Bronson as the AEW song I would listen to most often out and about in the real world.
Semifinal results included:
- Adam Cole defeated Sting
- CM Punk defeated Chris Jericho
Uh oh. CM Punk taking down Chris Jericho is a reason worthy enough for a feud between the professional wrestler and the sports entertainer. Punk better watch his back for a JAS sneak attack. He is about to get a taste from Daddy Magic. I would have picked, “Judas,” to reign supreme as #1 winner, because it is the one song that created an organic response within the AEW fanbase. Singing along to the Fozzy tune is a selling point for live attendance. Thank you, Chris Jericho.
On to the final matchup of the AEW theme song tournament. Drum roll, please.
- CM Punk defeated Adam Cole
The one song to rule them all. @CMPunk is our @AEW Theme Song Tournament CHAMP pic.twitter.com/Srzu2ffE5L— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 4, 2022
It is tough to argue against, “Cult of Personality,” for CM Punk as the overall winner. That song stands the test of time in professional wrestling history. It helped create one of the biggest pops of all-time.
Which AEW theme song do you think is the best?
Loading comments...