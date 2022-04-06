AEW fan vote crowns winner in best theme song tournament

Professional wrestling and theme songs go hand in hand. With March Madness in full swing, AEW was inspired to put together a theme song tournament. Fans voted over the weeks to crown the winner.

The bracket contained plenty of bangers.

First round results included:

Adam Cole defeated Darby Allin

Young Bucks defeated reDRagon

Bryan Danielson defeated Lucha Bros

Kenny Omega defeated Eddie Kingston

Ricky Starks defeated Serena Deeb

Sting defeated Tay Conti

Hook defeated Andrade

Dr. Britt Baker DMD defeated Sammy Guevara

CM Punk defeated The Acclaimed

Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander

Malakai Black defeated Jungle Boy

Jamie Hayter defeated Nyla Rose

FTR defeated Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy defeated Thunder Rosa

Chris Jericho defeated Jon Moxley

Hangman Adam Page defeated MJF

I am shocked that Jungle Boy was bounced out in the first round. The upbeat vibes of, “Tarzan Boy,” are one of wrestling’s great pleasures. That song is a perfect match and a crowd-pleaser. If we are speaking in terms of full entrance, then I would give Malakai Black the nod with his dark theatrics. Song for song? Give me Jungle Boy all day.

Another tough elimination was Thunder Rosa’s theme. In my opinion, that is the best in-house song on the roster. The scream of her name gives me goosebumps of excitement. The hardcore music matches her intensity in the ring. Thunder Rosa drew a tough matchup against Orange Cassidy’s, “Where is My Mind?” by the Pixies. Such is life.

Second round results included:

Adam Cole defeated Young Bucks

Bryan Danielson defeated Kenny Omega

Sting defeated Ricky Starks

Hook defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD

CM Punk defeated Ruby Soho

Malakai Black defeated Jamie Hayter

Orange Cassidy defeated FTR

Chris Jericho defeated Hangman Adam Page

Quarterfinal results included:

Adam Cole defeated Bryan Danielson

Sting defeated Hook

CM Punk defeated Malakai Black

Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy

That is a strong final four. I’m a little surprised Hook was eliminated by Sting. In general, I’d pick, “The Chairman’s Intent,” by Action Bronson as the AEW song I would listen to most often out and about in the real world.

Semifinal results included:

Adam Cole defeated Sting

CM Punk defeated Chris Jericho

Uh oh. CM Punk taking down Chris Jericho is a reason worthy enough for a feud between the professional wrestler and the sports entertainer. Punk better watch his back for a JAS sneak attack. He is about to get a taste from Daddy Magic. I would have picked, “Judas,” to reign supreme as #1 winner, because it is the one song that created an organic response within the AEW fanbase. Singing along to the Fozzy tune is a selling point for live attendance. Thank you, Chris Jericho.

On to the final matchup of the AEW theme song tournament. Drum roll, please.

CM Punk defeated Adam Cole

It is tough to argue against, “Cult of Personality,” for CM Punk as the overall winner. That song stands the test of time in professional wrestling history. It helped create one of the biggest pops of all-time.

Which AEW theme song do you think is the best?