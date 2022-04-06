AEW Rewind: Jeff Hardy to indulge in spot monkey addiction, Hook eating chips, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Young Bucks versus FTR, Hardys versus Butcher & Blade in a tables match, and Toni Storm’s debut last week. The Hardys, Butcher, and Blade exchanged vivid trash talk. Blade threatened to remove the staples from his head and shove them up Hardy ass. Matt encouraged Jeff to indulge in his addiction of jumping from high places to put Butcher and Blade through tables.

Speaking of the tables match, I love this graphic from AEW. I hope the contest will contain all the meats as advertised.

Before they break each others' bones, let them break bread. The Hardys take on @andycomplains & @BladeofBuffalo in a Tables Match on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/H0pwyBs6XZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 6, 2022

Hook was the latest guest on RJ City’s show. The cold-hearted son of Taz ate chips without speaking. The show ended early after RJ tried to steal some Doritos. For those that enjoy ASMR, Hook crunches loudly into the microphone.

Ricky Starks teased a taste of fantastic news.

Cologne partnership aka having my own line of cologne? — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 4, 2022

Between Jade Cargill bringing in baddies and Starks with a cologne partnership, it might entice the AEW live crowd into salacious acts of getting it on.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Columbia hometown hero Paul Wight dished out giant action for the Elevation main event. Loud chops and a chokeslam sealed the deal. In the women’s division, Ashley D’Amboise tried to steal glory from Diamante for the pin, but it resulted in defeat at the hands of Ruby Soho & Anna Jay. The interesting part was Diamante pounding her partner after the match to stand tall with her music playing. Could Diamante be in line for a mini push? In the Dark main event, -1 pulled down the pants of QT Marshall to help his Dark Order crew win. I’m not ashamed to admit I laughed.

Being the Elite

“Teleportation” - Being The Elite, Ep. 301 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Brandon Cutler, Evil Uno, and Danhausen hosted a live Twitch session discussing superhero powers. Flight was a popular pick, but Cole preferred the ability to teleport.

The Bucks went shoe shopping. Cutler pointed out an All In sign. That transitioned to Rampage highlights for the Bucks versus Top Flight.

Hangman Page buckled up the AEW World Championship in the front seat of his automobile, while the Dark Order was forced to pile on top of each other in the back seat. John Silver felt the shifter poking him, but it was something else that was stiff. Hangman drove the crew over to Chili’s. 5 was left behind.

Bucks gave thumbs up to Top Flight as a quality tag team. The Jacksons were a little bummed that they couldn’t get to ROH for FTR versus Briscoes. Nick used his merch freak ability to teleport them into Dallas for the show. They honored Rick Rude by appearing on two shows in the same night. The Bucks took a cheap shot to attack the Briscoes and set up their match against FTR on Dynamite.

Peter Avalon led the hat intervention for Howdy. It didn’t work. Howdy recreated an anime fight to smash everyone and wear some dude’s face as a hat.

Ryan Nemeth worked the crowd for BTE and chatted with his comedian pals.

Cole defended the BTE Championship against Cutler. The game of choice was picking a number between 1 and 20. Cole guessed 7 on the dot to retain. The Bucks kissed Cole on the cheeks to finish the episode.

We’ll close with a merch sale for AEW goods.

Use those savings for the new Spanish God and Brazilian Goddess shirt.